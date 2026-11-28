The New York Rangers lineup has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, leaving head coach Mike Sullivan with some incredibly difficult decisions to make.

Generating offense with any consistency was already a challenge for the team. That won’t get any easier now that they are without Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pavel Dorofeyev, their two offseason acquisitions who were being relied upon to score goals, and Gabe Perreault.

Any team that is without three top-six players is going to struggle to find a rhythm on the ice. Guys are going to be counted on to step up and play more prominent roles, such as Will Cuylle, who is locked into a top-six spot for the foreseeable future.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Sullivan is going to have to consider some risky moves. At this point, he has nothing to lose because the team needs more offense, and a major change to the line combinations could provide it: playing Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller together.

Can Rangers afford to play Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller together?

Oct 13, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his short handed goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center J.T. Miller (10) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, the Rangers deployed Miller as the first-line center with Zibanejad on the right wing and Tye Kartye on the left wing. That trio was dominant during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks when New York attempted to mount a comeback.

They had nine shot attempts against the Blackhawks without allowing a single one, with five of those attempts being on goal. Two high-danger scoring chances were generated, and they had a 100% xGF.

The second line featured the recently acquired Max Sasson at center. He was flanked by Cuylle on the left wing and Alexis Lafreniere on the right wing. Just like the top line, they found a lot of success.

Cuylle, Sasson and Lafreniere generated a 12-2 advantage in shot attempts and a 3-1 edge in shots on goal. With three high-danger chances compared to one for Chicago, they also had an excellent 66.11 xGF%.

Those combinations are something that Sullivan has to stick with as part of the team’s game plan. However, it is easy to understand why he would be hesitant to do so: the lack of depth down the middle is concerning.

Looks like the #NYR are going with these lines:



Kartye - Miller - Zibanejad

Cuylle - Sasson - Lafrenière

Tolvanen - Laba - Raddysh

Chmelař - Gawdin - Rempe



Bit of a surprise not to see Chmelař among the top 9. I thought he'd been one of their better forwards — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 28, 2026

Noah Laba, who has been the third-line center most of the season, still doesn’t have a goal scored. That lack of offensive production is killing the team because he is likely better suited as a fourth-line center, but the team doesn’t have options to turn to.

Right now, Glenn Gawdin is handling the fourth line duties with Jaroslav Chmelar and Matt Rempe. Eeli Tolvanen and Taylor Raddysh are skating on the third line with Laba.

Playing Zibanejad and Miller together is thrusting their other centers into much larger roles than the team would like. Sasson being acquired to handle bottom-six minutes and now being asked to be the second-line center is not what anyone had in mind when he was brought over from the Vancouver Canucks.

Alas, injuries have thrown a wrench into the team’s plans. Sullivan has to do something to generate looks for his team, and right now, the best course of action is to play his veteran centers on a line together.

That certainly isn’t a permanent fix, unless Chris Drury can pull a rabbit out of his hat and acquire a top-six center between now and the trade deadline.