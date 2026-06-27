NY Rangers Add Another Pick in 2026 NHL Draft in Trade With Predators
The New York Rangers have been doing an excellent job of adding talent to their roster during the 2026 NHL Draft.
And now, they will have another selection at their disposal. As shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, the Rangers have traded center Adam Edstrom to the Nashville Predators. In exchange, they received Massimo Rizzo and the No. 148 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
A sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, No. 161 overall, Edstrom has 97 games of NHL experience under his belt with New York. He has registered 16 points, scoring 10 goals and handing out six assists.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 232 pounds, he is an intimidating presence on the ice, but doesn’t always use that size to his advantage. He isn’t the most physical player despite possessing the kind of frame to throw his weight around.
Rangers trade Adam Edstrom to Predators
Injuries have derailed him a little bit over the last two seasons, so getting anything in return for him is a good job by team president and general manager Chris Drury. There are a lot of players who have jumped him in the pecking order for bottom-six minutes for the Rangers before even taking into consideration the players added in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Jaroslav Chmelar, Noah Laba, Adam Sykora and Tye Kartye are a few in the mix. Matt Rempe looks like he will be healthy this offseason and ready to contribute again during the 2026-27 campaign.
Rizzo will operate as organizational depth for New York, yet to play above the AHL since turning pro in 2024. Adding another selection in the draft gives the Rangers some more flexibility and maneuverability to make moves.
New York took full advantage, as they quickly packaged the No. 148 pick in the draft with No. 131 to send to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for No. 102. With that selection, the Rangers added left winger Spencer Bowes.
Committed to play with the Providence Friars in the 2027-28 season, Bowes is expected to play one more year with the Ottawa 67s in the OHL before joining the collegiate ranks.
This past season, in 67 games with the 67s, Bowes was incredibly productive. He had 42 total points, scoring 23 goals to go along with 19 assists and had a plus/minus ratio of +30. In eight postseason games, he had four goals, four assists and a plus/minus of +5.
This is the second trade New York has completed during the 2026 NHL Draft after acquiring the rights to Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and signing him to a massive extension.