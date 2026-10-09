NY Rangers Announce Starting Goalie Against Capitals

The New York Rangers have been one of the best teams in the NHL in the early going and are putting their four-game winning streak on the line against the Washington Capitals on the road in the nation’s capital.

Both teams held an optional morning skate hours before the game, so there wasn’t an official announcement of who will be in the lineup for each team. However, there was an announcement about who will be in net for the Rangers.

According to Mollie Walker of The New York Post on X, head coach Mike Sullivan has confirmed that Igor Shesterkin will be starting at goalie for the team. This will already be the fifth start for the star netminder, who has been excellent to start the campaign.

He has not allowed more than two goals in any of his starts thus far and is 3-1-0, with his only loss coming on opening night against the Boston Bruins. His four starts and three victories are both the most in the League.

Igor Shesterkin has found plenty of success against Capitals

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shesterkin has produced a .926 save percentage, 1.75 goals-against average and 1.0 Goalie Point Shares. He will be looking to continue that success and build upon the positive production he has had against the Capitals in his career.

This will be the 17th time that he faces off with Washington. Thus far, he has a 10-5-1 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average.

Who will be in the lineup along with Shesterkin? New York didn’t have a traditional morning skate to see lines, but it did have a good turnout from skaters despite it being optional.

#NYR Igor Shesterkin in goal tonight vs. Capitals, per head coach Mike Sullivan. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) October 9, 2026

As shared by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, 14 players took the ice in the AM. Defensemen Scott Morrow, Braden Schneider and Alberts Smits were joined by forwards J.T. Miller, Pavel Dorofeyev, Matt Rempe, Jaroslav Chmelar, Noah Laba, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tye Karte, Will Cuylle, Cole Beaudoin, Eeli Tolvanen and Gabe Perreault.

Morrow has been a healthy scratch for all five games thus far, and Rempe has received the same in four consecutive games after suiting up in the season opener.

The only lineup regulars absent were forwards Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere and defensemen Adam Fox, Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi.

Pretty heavily attended optional #NYR morning skate in DC: Morrow, Schneider, Šmits, Miller, Dorofeyev, Rempe, Chmelař, Laba, Bjorkstrand, Kartye, Cuylle, Beaudoin, Tolvanen, Perreault. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) October 9, 2026

The Rangers are expected to roll with the same lineup against the Capitals as they have recently. That includes Kartye on the second line with Miller and Dorofeyev, with Bjorkstrand operating on the fourth line with Beaudoin and Chmelar.

The defensive pairings remain unchanged, according to the NHL.com projection.