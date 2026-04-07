NY Rangers Elicit Strong Emotional Reaction From Capitals in Blowout Win
The New York Rangers are playing arguably their best hockey of the season down the stretch in what is a non-playoff campaign.
They have won five out of their last six games, which is creating a lot of positive momentum and plenty of optimism for what the future holds. Youngsters are taking center stage and producing at an impressive clip, helping the team play the spoiler role perfectly.
The most recent team that suffered an unpleasant defeat at the hands of the Rangers was the Washington Capitals. Desperate for a victory in the thick of the Wild Card race in the Eastern Conference, they went into Madison Square Garden and got their doors blown off.
New York won 8-1 on the back of a five-goal second period, taking full advantage of goalie Charlie Lindgren’s extended layoff and rustiness. The defeat also brought about some harsh but appropriate comments from players on the Capitals.
Rangers embarrassed playoff-hopeful Capitals
“It was embarrassing,” Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas said via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. “It can’t be like that at this time of the year.”
Through 77 games played, Washington has 87 points. They are only three points behind the Ottawa Senators, who currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, but there is a logjam between them.
The New York Islanders have 89 points while the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets have 88 apiece. A matchup with the last-place Rangers was a golden opportunity to pick up ground, but it was squandered as the Blueshirts put forth a dominant performance.
“It's just frustrating,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “It's frustrating because we fought as hard as we have to get back into this spot where we're within striking distance. Does it take a lot of you? No doubt. But these are big games, and unfortunately, we just didn't have any gas tonight.”
Capitals coach frustrated with team's performance
New York got the scoring started early when Conor Sheary scored 23 seconds into the game. At 13:45, Connor McMichael evened up the score, sending the teams into the first intermission with a 1-1 tie.
After that, it was an avalanche of Rangers scoring opportunities that they cashed in on. Five goals were scored by J.T Miller, Will Cuylle, Adam Syroka and Adam Fox.
Cuylle would score twice in that period and once in the third, giving New York their second consecutive game with a hat trick. In a 4-1 victory over the Red Wings, it was Gabe Perrault who lit the lamp thrice.
There are a lot of great building blocks emerging down the stretch for the Rangers, giving the front office some pieces to work with heading into the offseason.