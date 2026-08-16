New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Former Player Departs Front Office in Overhaul

The New York Rangers overhauled their front office with a former player moving on from the organization.

Kenneth Teape

Feb 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Blake Wheeler (17) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Blake Wheeler (17) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers recently revealed some major changes that were made to their front office staff.

Since Quentin Dolan has taken over operations of the team, more of a focus has been put on sports science. The team revamped the strength and conditioning staff and added some sports science positions to the team, which are welcome additions.

Keeping the players healthy throughout the season should be a goal near the top of the team’s checklist this season. Several key players, such as goalie Igor Shesterkin, defenseman Adam Fox and centers J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck, missed time last year because they were hurt.

Amongst all of the changes that were announced, there was one departure that flew under the radar. As shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano on X, Blake Wheeler has also left the Rangers’ front office.

Blake Wheeler no longer part of Rangers' front office

New York Rangers right wing Blake Wheeler (17) skates against the Buffalo Sabres.
Nov 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Blake Wheeler (17) skates against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A 16-year veteran in the NHL, Wheeler ended his playing career with New York in the 2023-24 campaign. He played in 54 games, scoring 21 points with nine goals and 12 assists with a plus/minus of +2.

Wheeler remained in the area after his retirement, coaching junior hockey in Connecticut for two years, according to Brian La Rose of Pro Hockey Rumors. Last year, he added Hockey Operations Advisor with the Rangers to his resume.

Alas, that job was one-and-done, as he is now heading back to the state he grew up in: Minnesota. However, it is not clear if he is just moving back to the state or will be joining the Minnesota Wild organization in some capacity.

While Wheeler will no longer be with the franchise, a couple of other former players were added to the organization. Derick Brassard and Marc Staal, two former fan favorites, were brought on as Player Development Assistants as part of the front office overhaul.

Jonathan Quick, who announced his retirement from the NHL at the end of the 2025-26 season, isn’t leaving the organization either. He was hired as the Director of Goaltending Development to help replace Benoit Allair, who had been with the franchise since 2004 but was retiring himself.

There are some big shoes to fill with Allair calling it a career, as he had a lot of success in his role within the franchise. Quick has an impressive resume on the ice and is hoping that will translate to evaluating and developing talent now that he is part of the front office.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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