NY Rangers Have Been Excellent in Key Offensive Area During Recent Stretch
The New York Rangers were unable to secure a third straight win on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres and they have finished up their games for the season at Madison Square Garden.
With their loss to the Sabres, the Rangers wrapped up what was one of the most disappointing years at home in a long time. New York was one of the worst teams in the league at defending their home ice. While things did improve of late, they almost set a record for fewest wins at MSG in a season.
Despite the loss to the Sabres, the Rangers have won five of their last seven games and are finishing the year strong. While there will be plenty of rumors and talk about the offseason, some of the young players for the team are performing well, and so are the veterans that they have held on to.
One of the reasons for the struggles to start the campaign for the team was their inability to put the puck in the net. The offense has been much better of late in that area, and one of the main reasons for it has been their success on the power play.
Power Play Unit Has Become a Strength
Special teams in hockey can either be a great strength for a team or a major weakness. While most of the game is played at five on five, being on the man-advantage or disadvantage can change the momentum of a game in the blink of an eye.
Even though the Rangers might have lost to Buffalo, it was the power play unit that performed really well once again and gave them a lead heading into the third period. In the first period, it was Alexis Lafreniere who got New York on the board with a power play goal in the first period.
Late in the second period, Adam Fox netted a power play goal to provide the team with a 3-2 lead. New York has now scored a power play goal in their last three games, with five in total during that span. Mika Zibanejad is arguably the best man on the team with the man-advantage, totaling 15 power-play goals this season.
Since the end of February, the Rangers have been tied for best in the league with 20 power play goals and are also tied for best in power play percentage at 33.3. The improvements for this unit have been a major reason why the team has played much better down the stretch.