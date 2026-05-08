NY Rangers Landing Forward in NHL Mock Draft Would Be Ideal Scenario
The New York Rangers are going to be very busy for the next couple of months while the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on.
Following an extremely disappointing campaign, the Rangers are going to be focused on trying to make the right decisions this winter as their retooling continues. Since the team didn’t make the playoffs for the second straight year and came in last place in the Eastern Conference, they need to make some significant additions this summer in order to improve and get back into contention.
Fortunately, the team has a lot of cap space to work in free agency and the trade market. Furthermore, they also have two first-round picks at their disposal to use. Whether or not they end up using both of those first picks remains to be seen, but they do have some options.
With one of their selections being in the Top 5, that is a very valuable asset for the organization. If they elect to trade the pick, it will be as part of a deal to bring in some significant talent. Furthermore, if they choose to use it, they should be eyeing a talented young player to help for years to come.
Rachel Kryshak of ESPN recently had the Rangers landing an ideal prospect in her NHL Mock Draft.
Caleb Malhotra Falling Would Be an Ideal Scenario
Following the likely choice of Gavin McKenna going first overall to the Toronto Maple Leafs, things could get a little interesting following that. The San Jose Sharks will be a team to watch at second overall as their decision could have a ripple effect throughout the early part of the draft.
While Ivar Stenberg is considered to be the second best player in the draft, the Sharks have a good amount of wing players and he might not be a major need for them. While they could entertain moving the pick for an established star, they could also take one of the defenders.
If that ends up being the case, Malhotra at five for the Rangers is going to be a possibility. That would be a great scenario for New York with their need for some help up the middle. While there are a plethora of talented defenders in the draft, help at the forward position is what the Rangers really need.
With some family ties to the organization, with his father being drafted by New York, Malhotra would be a nice addition at number five.