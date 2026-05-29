NY Rangers and Sharks Could Be Perfect Trade Partners
The New York Rangers have a lot of holes on their roster that they will try to fill this offseason, whether it is via free agency or trade.
Ideally, most of the moves will come in free agency, where the team is only spending money, which they have plenty of. But, restraint needs to be shown so the salary cap isn’t a mess once the Rangers are ready to truly contend again.
Trading away assets, given the state of the organization, for a quick fix is far from ideal. However, Chris Drury does have some trade chips at his disposal that he can use to address weaknesses on the roster.
One of those assets is defenseman Braden Schneider. A first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he has been a consistent part of the New York defensemen rotation for five seasons, seeing his opportunities increase every year.
Braden Schneider is great trade chip for Rangers
He is one of the best trade chips the Rangers have, and is someone they could certainly dangle to acquire the kind of forward they desire. There is one team that could match up well with them in such a deal: the San Jose Sharks.
“The second would be Drury using one of his few trade chips — defenseman Braden Schneider — to pry away one of San Jose’s excess of young forwards. If Sharks GM Mike Grier sits tight at No. 2 and takes Stenberg, for example, perhaps he’d be inclined to part with a forward further down the depth chart in order to strengthen his back end,” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
The Sharks are a team that New York should be having extensive trade talks with up until and through their time on the clock with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Owners of the No. 5 pick in the draft, the Rangers could have the ammunition to swing a blockbuster trade to move up and have their pick of whoever is left between Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg and Caleb Malhotra.
Of course, the price tag for such a deal is going to be very high, especially because other teams will be inquiring about the selection. Not every team has a top-five pick they can add to the offer, but New York will be paying a pretty penny if they want to get the second overall pick.
Sharks have plenty of intriguing trade targets for Rangers
That is what makes Schneider such an intriguing trade chip. If San Jose opts for one of the forwards with the No. 2 pick, the Rangers could make their defenseman available and get back something of value; ideally, a forward to address their need.
There are some very intriguing youngsters in the Sharks organization that could pique New York’s interest. Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov and Quentin Musty, to name a few. William Eklund as well.
Restocking the organizational depth is a priority for Drury. Schneider, who will turn 25 years old right before the 2026-27 season gets started, is a valuable asset that can be used to bring in an exciting forward.
If that is the route that Drury takes, the No. 5 pick can then be used on a defenseman to offset the loss of Schneider in a trade.