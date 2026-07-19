NY Rangers Reunion With Ducks Forward Makes Plenty of Sense
The New York Rangers have made plenty of moves this offseason to reshape their roster, but they reportedly are on the lookout for at least one more piece ahead of training camp getting started in September.
Some help is needed on the wing, with a top-nine forward being on their wish list. Options are dwindling in free agency, with Patrick Kane reportedly choosing between two teams and a reunion with Vladimir Tarasenko being viewed as a long shot.
With their salary cap room dwindling after the settlement with defenseman Braden Schneider, the team could look elsewhere to find an upgrade up front. One route is via trade, where the Anaheim Ducks make a lot of sense as a trade partner.
The Ducks have some real work to do with their salary cap after matching the offer sheet that Leo Carlsson signed with the Philadelphia Flyers. Needing to clear money, the Rangers could help them achieve that by acquiring a familiar face in a trade: Frank Vatrano.
Rangers should look into acquiring Frank Vatrano for second time
“A slightly more realistic scenario involves the Anaheim Ducks. No, I’m not talking about reacquiring Chris Kreider. But I do wonder about Frank Vatrano, who would come cheaper — both in terms of acquisition cost and cap hit — and also has Rangers connections. (Albeit to a much lesser degree.),” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
Vatrano had a stint with New York in 2022 after he was acquired in a midseason trade from the Florida Panthers. In 22 games, he had 13 points, scoring eight goals with five assists while recording a plus/minus of +6.
The following three seasons were the most productive stretch of his career. Vatrano scored 22 goals in his first campaign with the Ducks and then lit the lamp a career-high 37 times the following season, earning an All-Star nod.
After scoring 21 more times in the 2024-25 season, Vatrano saw his role scaled back immensely this past year. He battled injuries and was a healthy scratch at points, recording only nine points with five goals and four assists.
Frank Vatrano would be nice fit for Rangers
Under contract for two more seasons at $4.5 million annually, he could provide the Rangers with a veteran presence on the wing capable of handling middle-six minutes with some scoring upside.
New York would have to do some work with their salary cap to make things work, but there are avenues for the franchise to explore to free up some money.
Knowing the situation Anaheim is in, this is a golden opportunity for Chris Drury to take advantage of. He could even extract a draft pick from the Ducks, knowing they have to clear some salary, helping restock a war chest that was dipped into adding talent this offseason.