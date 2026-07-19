New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Reunion With Ducks Forward Makes Plenty of Sense

The New York Rangers should take advantage of the brutal salary cap situation the Anaheim Ducks find themselves in.

Kenneth Teape

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) and center Frank Vatrano (77) celebrates a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) and center Frank Vatrano (77) celebrates a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports
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The New York Rangers have made plenty of moves this offseason to reshape their roster, but they reportedly are on the lookout for at least one more piece ahead of training camp getting started in September.

Some help is needed on the wing, with a top-nine forward being on their wish list. Options are dwindling in free agency, with Patrick Kane reportedly choosing between two teams and a reunion with Vladimir Tarasenko being viewed as a long shot.

With their salary cap room dwindling after the settlement with defenseman Braden Schneider, the team could look elsewhere to find an upgrade up front. One route is via trade, where the Anaheim Ducks make a lot of sense as a trade partner.

The Ducks have some real work to do with their salary cap after matching the offer sheet that Leo Carlsson signed with the Philadelphia Flyers. Needing to clear money, the Rangers could help them achieve that by acquiring a familiar face in a trade: Frank Vatrano.

Rangers should look into acquiring Frank Vatrano for second time

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) shoots the puck against the San Jose Sharks.
Apr 1, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) shoots the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“A slightly more realistic scenario involves the Anaheim Ducks. No, I’m not talking about reacquiring Chris Kreider. But I do wonder about Frank Vatrano, who would come cheaper — both in terms of acquisition cost and cap hit — and also has Rangers connections. (Albeit to a much lesser degree.),” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).

Vatrano had a stint with New York in 2022 after he was acquired in a midseason trade from the Florida Panthers. In 22 games, he had 13 points, scoring eight goals with five assists while recording a plus/minus of +6.

The following three seasons were the most productive stretch of his career. Vatrano scored 22 goals in his first campaign with the Ducks and then lit the lamp a career-high 37 times the following season, earning an All-Star nod.

After scoring 21 more times in the 2024-25 season, Vatrano saw his role scaled back immensely this past year. He battled injuries and was a healthy scratch at points, recording only nine points with five goals and four assists.

Frank Vatrano would be nice fit for Rangers

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Dec 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under contract for two more seasons at $4.5 million annually, he could provide the Rangers with a veteran presence on the wing capable of handling middle-six minutes with some scoring upside.

New York would have to do some work with their salary cap to make things work, but there are avenues for the franchise to explore to free up some money.

Knowing the situation Anaheim is in, this is a golden opportunity for Chris Drury to take advantage of. He could even extract a draft pick from the Ducks, knowing they have to clear some salary, helping restock a war chest that was dipped into adding talent this offseason.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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