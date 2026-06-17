What Vincent Trocheck Changing Agents Means for NY Rangers
With the offseason getting underway, the New York Rangers are going to be very busy for the next several weeks.
This is a team coming off a terrible season that wants to turn things around. New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, and there is clearly a lot of work to be done.
While adding some first-line talent would be ideal to help in the scoring department, that seems like a long shot to be able to accomplish this year. Free agency isn’t very strong, and the trade market also might not provide that.
Even though Chris Drury has stated that the team is retooling and not rebuilding, it feels like they are in more of a rebuild than a retool. As rumors start to heat up this offseason, the team will have a couple of notable players whom they might trade. The most likely player is veteran center Vincent Trocheck. Recently, he has switched agents, and that could be a strong indication that he will be dealt this summer.
Trocheck Changing Agents Increases Likelihood of Trade
While the center of the Rangers has been one of the most talked-about names coming into the offseason, his recent decision to change agents could be a strong indication of what’s to come.
Trocheck was a player that was actively shopped by New York during the season, and with them electing not to move him, he is going to be on the block this summer. Due to the salary cap going up and the veteran center being on what is becoming a very team-friendly deal, he is going to be a hot commodity this summer.
With the agent change, Trocheck will likely have his new agent work with the Rangers for him to land in a place that he would like. There has been a preference for him to stay near the East Coast, and with a 12-team no-trade list right now, that will be dropping to 10 on July 1st, it will be interesting to see where he might end up.
Overall, it certainly makes sense for New York to move the 32-year-old this offseason. With free agency not being strong this summer and center being a position of need for a lot of teams, the Rangers should be able to receive a strong return. However, with a new agent taking over, it will be interesting to see if that has any impact on the plan going forward.