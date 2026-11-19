The New York Rangers have had to do a lot of shuffling of their lineup this season, whether it was necessitated by injuries or head coach Mike Sullivan searching for the right combination to create production on the ice.

One of the players who have been called upon to fill different roles throughout the first 22 games of the season has been forward Will Cuylle. He is proving to be as versatile as anyone on the roster, something that wasn’t always the case previously in his career.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Cuylle was given opportunities as a top-six forward, but failed to make an impact. That hasn’t been the case thus far this season, with the athletic winger taking advantage of every opportunity that is given to him.

With Pavel Dorofeyev sidelined against the Montreal Canadiens, it was Cuylle who Sullivan tabbed as his replacement on the second line. He responded with a huge game that drew praise from his coach.

Will Cuylle stepping up for Rangers

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) celebrates his short handed goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought it was one of (Cuylle’s) better games as of late,” Sullivan said, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’s a great athlete. He can really skate. He’s big and strong. He’s tough to handle. … I thought he had a real solid game overall, both sides of the puck.”

With the Rangers trailing 1-0 in the second period, it was Cuylle who got his team back in the game with the equalizer. He darted to the net when New York established itself in the offensive zone.

J.T. Miller hit defenseman Marcus Pettersson with a pass and he put the puck in front of the net, where Cuylle was battling for position with Noah Dobson. The puck got to Cuylle’s skate and into the goal past Jacob Fowler to tie the game at 1-1.

Short-side Cools for the shorty 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/YXeEhJliLB — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 17, 2026

“I just saw a lot of skates there,” said Pettersson. “As long as it went in. I had the exact same look in the first, and J.T. was backdoor. I told myself ‘If I get it again, it’s going to go back there.’ Unfortunately for J.T. I didn’t find him, but I found (Cuylle).”

The trio of Cuylle, Miller and Tye Kartye was dominant against the Canadiens. They generated a 13-6 advantage in shot attempts and 78.46% expected goal share when on the ice together, per Natural Stat Trick.

Their games blend together well, with Miller thriving in a grinding style of hockey that Kartye has taken to. Cuylle, proving to be adaptable to any situation, elevated that duo to another level with his physicality and athleticism.

Cuylle also has responsibility on special teams as a key member of the penalty kill unit that has been elite thus far this season. He would break the tie during a power play, but one that the Rangers were killing off.

CRASH THE NET 😤 pic.twitter.com/LdR8YIEB2p — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 17, 2026

Cuylle would beat Fowler for his second short-handed goal of the season, and fourth overall for the team, to give New York a 2-1 lead. With him on the penalty kill along with Mika Zibanejad and Miller, defense can flip to offense quickly, as Montreal learned the hard way.

Switching and adapting to a top-six role so seamlessly is part of what makes Cuylle so special. When the team was looking for help at the center spot, he was the one Sullivan tabbed to play up the middle to help.

While that experiment is over, for now, it was good to know that he could handle such a role in a pinch. Whatever the team needs to be done, Cuylle is the player Sullivan is getting comfortable turning to, whatever the task may be.