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NY Rangers Young Defensemen Faces Uphill Battle for Spot

Earning a roster spot in the near- and long-term will be a challenge for a young New York Rangers defenseman.

Kenneth Teape

Mar 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Drew Fortescue (45) reacts with right wing Jaroslav Chmelar (49) after a goal by left wing Alexis Lafreniere (not pictured) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Fortescue recorded an assist on the goal, his first NHL point. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Drew Fortescue (45) reacts with right wing Jaroslav Chmelar (49) after a goal by left wing Alexis Lafreniere (not pictured) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Fortescue recorded an assist on the goal, his first NHL point. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers had a few areas of their roster they wanted to upgrade this offseason, with one of them being at the blueline.

Their defensemen didn’t play up to par during the 2025-26 season, especially when star Adam Fox was sidelined by injury. When he was on the ice, he combined with Vladislav Gavrikov to make one of the better first pairings in the NHL. While sidelined, production fell off a cliff, with Braden Schneider unable to step up into a larger role.

As a result, Chris Drury revamped the organizational depth chart at the blue line. Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi were acquired in trades. Alberts Smits was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, along with four other defensemen.

While it certainly helps improve the NHL roster, it leaves a player such as Drew Fortescue in a tough spot. After playing in 35 games with Boston University last season, he made his pro debut with the Rangers, appearing in nine games.

Drew Fortescue facing a ton of competition on depth chart

New York Rangers defenseman Drew Fortescue (45) at Madison Square Garden.
Mar 31, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Drew Fortescue (45) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A sizable role was given to him right away, averaging 14:51 minutes of ice time. He recorded two assists and didn’t look out of place despite the jump in competition, albeit against the weaker players on opponents’ lineups.

“The thing that most of the time you see if someone has trouble adjusting is to the speed of the game in the NHL, and it didn’t look like that was a big problem for him,” Boston College coach Greg Brown said, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “He could think and play at that pace, which is great that early in his career.”

While certainly a strong start to his pro career, it is hard to envision Fortescue being part of the NHL lineup to start the 2026-27 season. He will assuredly skate with the team in training camp, but there is a ton of competition among left-handed shot defensemen.

Gavrikov is the No. 1 option with Pettersson behind him. Matthew Robertson is going to be in the mix for the No. 3 spot after establishing himself as an NHL-caliber player last season.

Drew Fortescue facing immediate and long-term competition

New York Rangers defenseman Drew Fortescue (45) skates against the Washington Capitals.
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Drew Fortescue (45) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he is likely a placeholder until Smits is ready to assume an NHL role. One of the reasons New York liked him so much was that he was considered the most NHL-ready defenseman in the 2026 class.

Ben MacBeth was selected in the second round and Charlie Morrison was selected in the third round, creating even more competition within the pipeline. Fortescue will likely be ticketed for a role as the No. 1 left-handed defenseman with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL, an opportunity for him to continue rounding out his skill set.

That development time will be key to preparing him for a regular NHL role. While he may not possess the upside of some of his teammates, he provides the kind of steady presence defensively that can lead to a lengthy career as a No. 4-6 defenseman on the depth chart.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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