NY Rangers Young Defensemen Faces Uphill Battle for Spot
The New York Rangers had a few areas of their roster they wanted to upgrade this offseason, with one of them being at the blueline.
Their defensemen didn’t play up to par during the 2025-26 season, especially when star Adam Fox was sidelined by injury. When he was on the ice, he combined with Vladislav Gavrikov to make one of the better first pairings in the NHL. While sidelined, production fell off a cliff, with Braden Schneider unable to step up into a larger role.
As a result, Chris Drury revamped the organizational depth chart at the blue line. Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi were acquired in trades. Alberts Smits was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, along with four other defensemen.
While it certainly helps improve the NHL roster, it leaves a player such as Drew Fortescue in a tough spot. After playing in 35 games with Boston University last season, he made his pro debut with the Rangers, appearing in nine games.
Drew Fortescue facing a ton of competition on depth chart
A sizable role was given to him right away, averaging 14:51 minutes of ice time. He recorded two assists and didn’t look out of place despite the jump in competition, albeit against the weaker players on opponents’ lineups.
“The thing that most of the time you see if someone has trouble adjusting is to the speed of the game in the NHL, and it didn’t look like that was a big problem for him,” Boston College coach Greg Brown said, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “He could think and play at that pace, which is great that early in his career.”
While certainly a strong start to his pro career, it is hard to envision Fortescue being part of the NHL lineup to start the 2026-27 season. He will assuredly skate with the team in training camp, but there is a ton of competition among left-handed shot defensemen.
Gavrikov is the No. 1 option with Pettersson behind him. Matthew Robertson is going to be in the mix for the No. 3 spot after establishing himself as an NHL-caliber player last season.
Drew Fortescue facing immediate and long-term competition
However, he is likely a placeholder until Smits is ready to assume an NHL role. One of the reasons New York liked him so much was that he was considered the most NHL-ready defenseman in the 2026 class.
Ben MacBeth was selected in the second round and Charlie Morrison was selected in the third round, creating even more competition within the pipeline. Fortescue will likely be ticketed for a role as the No. 1 left-handed defenseman with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL, an opportunity for him to continue rounding out his skill set.
That development time will be key to preparing him for a regular NHL role. While he may not possess the upside of some of his teammates, he provides the kind of steady presence defensively that can lead to a lengthy career as a No. 4-6 defenseman on the depth chart.