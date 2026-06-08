NY Rangers Not Engaged in Vincent Trocheck Talks With Eastern Conference Team
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck is no stranger to being involved in trade rumors.
His name was mentioned constantly ahead of the deadline in March, so much so that the Rangers actually scratched him from the lineup in anticipation of a deal. Alas, nothing was agreed to, and he remained with the team through the end of the season.
Now, trade talks are again heating up. There is reportedly a ton of interest in Trocheck around the league, and it is easy to see why. However, some of the reported news of negotiations has been refuted.
As shared by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, there were reports out of Ottawa claiming that New York had engaged in trade negotiations with the Montreal Canadiens centered around Trocheck.
Canadiens not engaged with Rangers at all on Vincent Trocheck
However, a league source who spoke to The Post said that there haven’t been any talks between the two franchises at all. That isn’t the first Trocheck-to-Canadiens report that has been refuted this month.
Eric Engles of Sportsnet set the record straight on how Montreal approached Trocheck negotiations before the deadline as well. He shared that the Canadiens never had a deal in place for Trocheck that fell through ahead of the deadline, and that the two sides never got very close to consummating a deal.
The veteran center certainly checks off a lot of boxes for what Montreal is looking for in an addition at center this offseason. That interest remains, but Trocheck doesn’t sound like he is the player they are currently setting their sights on.
It will certainly be interesting to see how things unfold for the Rangers in regard to Trocheck. There is some competition on the trade market now, with Dylan Larkin requesting a trade from the Detroit Red Wings.
Rangers drawing plenty of interest in Vincent Trocheck
Finding a trade partner could take a little longer, but New York is still going to have a healthy market for their productive center. The Toronto Maple Leafs are one team that has been connected to him this offseason already.
Ahead of the trade deadline during the season, the Minnesota Wild and Red Wings were in the race. They haven’t re-engaged this offseason yet, but that could certainly change in the coming weeks.
With one of the most valuable contracts in the NHL, Trocheck’s value goes beyond the production he provides on the ice. That is why the Rangers have set such a high asking price in return for him.
He is the total package as a productive two-way leader on the ice, who also has a team-friendly deal.