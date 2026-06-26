NY Rangers Not Including Two Key Veterans in Mason McTavish Trade Talks
There has been a flurry of moves around the league ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, which the New York Rangers have not yet been involved in.
However, that sounds like it could change in the very near future. Reports have surfaced that they are one of the teams in advanced trade talks with the Anaheim Ducks centered around their center, Mason McTavish.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft popped up as a potential trade candidate in recent weeks, and trade talks sound like they are heating up. While a trade isn’t done, there have been some leaks about some of the discussions being had.
As shared by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, this isn’t a deal that Rangers veteran Vincent Trocheck will be involved in. The NHL reporter also shared that Alexis Lafreniere isn’t involved in the McTavish trade talks either.
Rangers not including Vincent Trocheck or Alexis Lafreniere in Mason McTavish talks
That is great news for Rangers fans, because it means their team still has a chance to cash in on Trocheck. Viewed as one of the best trade chips available this offseason, New York should be aiming to extract multiple assets in exchange for him based on what other teams have paid to complete trades thus far this offseason.
Retaining Lafreniere is the right decision as well. As Walker noted, team president and general manager Chris Drury would reportedly consider parting ways with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft in return for someone who is on par with him.
McTavish would presumably fit the bill, but it would be a smart move to add the young center to the mix alongside Lafreniere, Gabe Perreault and whoever is selected at No. 5 to become the new core for the Rangers to build around.
Acquiring McTavish would be a shrewd move by New York. This is a golden buy-low opportunity based on how he has produced to this point in his career. Supremely talented, as evidenced by his draft pedigree, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet.
The 41 points that he produced during the 2025-26 campaign are a career low. He had 17 goals, which tied a season-low, and 24 assists, which was the second fewest in a single campaign. His -15 plus/minus was the second-best mark, which leaves a lot to be desired.
A change of scenery, with his upside, is certainly worth taking a gamble on. With a massive need up the middle, even before Trocheck has been moved, McTavish could be a long-term building block for the franchise at the center position.