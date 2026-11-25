The Detroit Red Wings are moving on. Finally.

Wednesday evening, on home ice, the Red Wings will take center stage for the first time since officially moving on from former captain Dylan Larkin.

With that will come another fresh lineup.

Kirby Dach is going to make his Detroit debut against the Vancouver Canucks after he was part of the blockbuster trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Looking for a way to turn things around for the team, head coach Todd McLellan has made more adjustments to his forward combinations. The projected lines show Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond together on the top line.

McLellan is also putting Daniil Tarasov in the net once again in another effort to gain some momentum for the struggling organization.

Red Wings vs. Canucks Game Information

Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV: Detroit SportsNet (DSN)

Detroit SportsNet (DSN) Streaming: ESPN+ (out-of-market), Prime Video (Canada)

ESPN+ (out-of-market), Prime Video (Canada) Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Marco Kasper — Emmitt Finnie — Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Kirby Dach — J.T. Compher

Carter Mazur — Michael Rasmussen — Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Albert Johansson — Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson

Goaltenders

Daniil Tarasov — Confirmed starter

John Gibson — Backup

Line combinations are based on projections and remain subject to change.

Red Wings Injury Report

William Wallinder — Upper body injury

Samuel Montembeault — Lower-body injury

Scratched

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Mason Appleton

Other

Simon Edvinsson — unsigned

Red Wings vs. Canucks Pregame Preview

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings season hasn’t gone as anyone would have liked, and the team now sits at 8-12-3. They have lost seven of their last eight games.

Offense has been troubling all season. Detroit is averaging just 2.52 goals per game and that ranks 30thin the NHL. The unfortunate reality is that won’t win games.

DeBrincat finally ended his dry spell against the New York Islanders when he put the puck in the net for the first time in seven games. McLellan changed things up to put him with Detroit’s leading scorer, Raymond, for the Canucks matchup. In the middle of them will be Andrew Copp, who has five points in the last five games.

The most intriguing storyline for Detroit will be Dach taking the ice for the first time with the team. The 25-year-old will be centering Brandsegg-Nygard and Compher.

Dach will have an opportunity to settle in and find his groove against the Canucks without having the pressure of being the top-line center.

When any team is struggling, it is important to remember that it just takes one. One goal, one game, one point to turn things around. DeBrincat broke his dry spell with one goal. The opportunity is going to present itself on Wednesday for the Red Wings to find their one; the one thing that sparks the offense to get back on track.

Vancouver shouldn’t be overlooked, but given that they hold the NHL's worst 6-19-1 record, it feels like this is the time for Detroit to make a move and be aggressive.

No matter where you look, the Canucks are struggling. They allow 4.39 goals per game and have the league’s worst penalty kill at 60.8%.

Detroit won the first matchup this year between these two teams when the final score showed 5-2. Raymond was responsible for three points that game.

Tarasov could help the Red Wings complete a season sweep of Vancouver. He comes into Wednesday evening as the Red Wings’ better goaltender. He has a .927 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against average.

Wednesday evening could give the Red Wings a lot to be thankful for.