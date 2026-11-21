The Detroit Red Wings are preparing to take the ice again, this time against the New York Islanders on Saturday evening back at home, Little Caesars Arena.

Looking over the projected lineup, there are some noticeable changes. Nate Danielson is back in the lineup, while Marco Kasper is missing from the combinations Iisted on NHL.com. The team is welcoming back Albert Johansson who has missed the last 11 games with an injury.

It really has just come down to a game of adjustments for head coach Todd McLellan as he navigates injuries, missing players, and a flailing offense. The Red Wings have won just one game of their last seven, and the frustration is mounting.

Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Information

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Saturday, November 21, 2026 Puck drop: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV: Detroit SportsNet (DSN)

Detroit SportsNet (DSN) Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Carter Mazur — Nate Danielson — J.T. Compher

Michael Rasmussen — Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Anton Johansson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund — Albert Johansson

Goaltenders

John Gibson — Listed first

Daniil Tarasov — Backup

Line combinations are based on NHL.com’s November 21 projected lineup and remain subject to change.

Red Wings Injury Report

William Wallinder — listed with upper-body injury. NHL.com reports he will be a game-time decision.

Albert Johansson — returning after missing 11 games.

Scratched

Axel Sandin-Pellikka

John Leonard

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Other

Marco Kasper — not included in NHL.com’s projected lineup or injury report.

Dylan Larkin

Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings vs. Islanders Pregame Preview

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret the Detroit Red Wings are struggling. They will take home ice with an 8-11-3 record after another loss on Wednesday to the Boston Bruins. Lucas Raymond scored the team’s only goal during that matchup, which extended his three-game goal-scoring streak.

While Raymond has been consistent, Alex DeBrincat is in a slump. He has now gone seven consecutive games without even recording a point, let alone a goal. At practice on Thursday, it appeared that McLellan was trying out a new line of DeBrincat, Finnie, and Raymond, but the projected lineup doesn’t show that carried forward.

Somehow, some way, Detroit is going to have to figure out how to start producing some goals, if winning is in the near future.

Having Danielson back in the lineup is also something worth watching. He has struggled to establish a consistent role, but for the Isalnders game he is scheduled to be between Carter Mazur and J.T. Compher.

A concerning development is the fact that Kasper is not in the lineup despite just returning from a lengthy injury break. So far, there is no news to report other than he is not in the lineup and not on the injury list.

Having Albert Johansson back will be a welcome boost but at the same time, now Wallinder seems to be out. Detroit’s blue line has struggled with various injuries and just can’t seem to find consistency.

On the Islanders side, they will take the ice with a 10-6-5 record after earning points in the last six games.

Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri will be a dangerous line the Red Wings are going to have to control. Meanwhile, on the blue line for the Islanders, Matthew Schaefer isn’t just good on defense; he has become an offensive threat after recording nine goals and 24 points through 21 games. Ilya Sorokin will be in the net for New York.

Special teams is an area both teams have struggled this year. Detroit is ranked near the bottom of the NHL for penalty kill, but the Islanders have only converted 17.5% of their opportunities with the man advantage.

With a few returning players and some lineup adjustments, Detroit needs to respond.