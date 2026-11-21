Red Wings Make Surprising Lineup Changes Ahead of Islanders Matchup
In this story:
The Detroit Red Wings are preparing to take the ice again, this time against the New York Islanders on Saturday evening back at home, Little Caesars Arena.
Looking over the projected lineup, there are some noticeable changes. Nate Danielson is back in the lineup, while Marco Kasper is missing from the combinations Iisted on NHL.com. The team is welcoming back Albert Johansson who has missed the last 11 games with an injury.
It really has just come down to a game of adjustments for head coach Todd McLellan as he navigates injuries, missing players, and a flailing offense. The Red Wings have won just one game of their last seven, and the frustration is mounting.
Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Information
- Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
- Puck drop: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Detroit SportsNet (DSN)
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup
Forwards
Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Carter Mazur — Nate Danielson — J.T. Compher
Michael Rasmussen — Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
Anton Johansson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund — Albert Johansson
Goaltenders
John Gibson — Listed first
Daniil Tarasov — Backup
Line combinations are based on NHL.com’s November 21 projected lineup and remain subject to change.
Red Wings Injury Report
William Wallinder — listed with upper-body injury. NHL.com reports he will be a game-time decision.
Albert Johansson — returning after missing 11 games.
Scratched
Axel Sandin-Pellikka
John Leonard
Jacob Bernard-Docker
Other
Marco Kasper — not included in NHL.com’s projected lineup or injury report.
Dylan Larkin
Simon Edvinsson
Red Wings vs. Islanders Pregame Preview
It’s no secret the Detroit Red Wings are struggling. They will take home ice with an 8-11-3 record after another loss on Wednesday to the Boston Bruins. Lucas Raymond scored the team’s only goal during that matchup, which extended his three-game goal-scoring streak.
While Raymond has been consistent, Alex DeBrincat is in a slump. He has now gone seven consecutive games without even recording a point, let alone a goal. At practice on Thursday, it appeared that McLellan was trying out a new line of DeBrincat, Finnie, and Raymond, but the projected lineup doesn’t show that carried forward.
Somehow, some way, Detroit is going to have to figure out how to start producing some goals, if winning is in the near future.
Having Danielson back in the lineup is also something worth watching. He has struggled to establish a consistent role, but for the Isalnders game he is scheduled to be between Carter Mazur and J.T. Compher.
A concerning development is the fact that Kasper is not in the lineup despite just returning from a lengthy injury break. So far, there is no news to report other than he is not in the lineup and not on the injury list.
Having Albert Johansson back will be a welcome boost but at the same time, now Wallinder seems to be out. Detroit’s blue line has struggled with various injuries and just can’t seem to find consistency.
On the Islanders side, they will take the ice with a 10-6-5 record after earning points in the last six games.
Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri will be a dangerous line the Red Wings are going to have to control. Meanwhile, on the blue line for the Islanders, Matthew Schaefer isn’t just good on defense; he has become an offensive threat after recording nine goals and 24 points through 21 games. Ilya Sorokin will be in the net for New York.
Special teams is an area both teams have struggled this year. Detroit is ranked near the bottom of the NHL for penalty kill, but the Islanders have only converted 17.5% of their opportunities with the man advantage.
With a few returning players and some lineup adjustments, Detroit needs to respond.
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. With her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. She is the publisher of several MLB and NHL sites On SI including the Detroit Red Wings. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com