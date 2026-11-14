Red Wings Shake Up Starting Lineup as Pressure Mounts Against Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings are struggling, and head coach Todd McLellan is making some changes to try to end a frustrating five-game losing streak. Saturday evening will bring a matchup between the Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Detroit will take the ice with a 7-10-3 record following a disappointing loss on Thursday evening against the Florida Panthers. The defeat burned a little more given that Detroit held a 4-1 lead before absolutely collapsing and allowing four unanswered goals.

Head coach Todd McLellan is putting Daniil Tarasov in the net and bringing Michael Rasmussen back into the lineup.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Information

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday, November 14, 2026 Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida TV/Streaming: Detroit SportsNet (DSN), The Spot

Detroit SportsNet (DSN), The Spot Radio: 97.1 FM

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Detroit Red Wings forward Victor Arvidsson Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Victor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Carter Mazur — J.T. Compher — Marco Kasper

Sheldon Dries — Michael Rasmussen — Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

William Wallinder — Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson

Goaltenders

Daniil Tarasov — Confirmed starter

John Gibson — Backup

Line combinations are projected and subject to change.

Red Wings Injury Report

Injured: None listed in NHL.com’s November 14 projected lineup report.

Scratched: Mason Appleton

Other

Dylan Larkin — remains suspended without pay amid ongoing trade situation

Simon Edvinsson — remains unsigned and unavailable to play.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Pregame Preview

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Daniil Tarasov Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With five consecutive losses, the Red Wings are searching for answers. Thursday’s game was particularly frustrating for all involved.

Detroit had built a three-goal lead, and it looked like the win was almost inevitable. That was before they allowed the Panthers to score four unanswered goals and skate out with a 5-4 victory.

John Gibson allowed five goals on 29 shots, which was likely the cause for the change in net for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay. Daniil Tarasov will take over netminding. So far, Tarasov has provided Detroit with dependable goaltending, but he isn’t the sole answer to the problems. The Red Wings are going to have to step up their defense if they hope to end this losing streak.

McLellan also made yet another change to his forward group. Michael Rasmussen is returning to the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Florida. He will replace Mason Appleton. Rasmussen’s return comes just two days after McLellan had acknowledged that his level of play had slipped.

His immediate return gives him an opportunity to respond to the message sent by his coach.

Carter Mazur is still in the projected lineup and Marco Kasper will be trying to increase his playing time after coming back from injury.

Tampa Bay is going to be particularly challenging, as they are undefeated on their home ice so far this season.

Detroit is going to need more than just a few lineup changes to reverse the course the team has been on. The team is averaging just 2.65 goals per game, and several of their forwards have struggled to produce on a consistent basis.

It just takes one game to break a losing streak, and Detroit is hoping this is the one.