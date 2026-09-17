Alix Earle Throws Shade at Ex Braxton Berrios and Tom Brady in New Ad

Alix Earle's new ad is causing fans to take a deep dive into some of the elements that could be throwing some shade at her ex-boyfriend and rumored romantic interest.

Earle shared an ad across her social media platforms in promotion of her Reale Actives skincare brand. In the ad, the social media influencer walks through a backyard barbecue, has moments with background actors, and interacts with pieces on the set.

When she enters the backyard, a man with a sleeveless shirt catches a football, which she snatches from him, saying, "Thanks, babe!" The man's shirt has the "95" written on the front, which fans have received as a nod to Earle's NFL ex, Braxton Berrios, who was born in 1995.

As Earle walks with the football in her hand, she asks, “Do things blow up from time to time?” She then crushes the football, causing it to deflate.

Earle, who had a rumored romance with NFL legend Tom Brady at the beginning of the year, had a “Deflategate” scandal over a decade ago. He was accused of ordering deflated footballs for the 2014 AFC Championship Game when the New England Patriots won 45-7 over the Indianapolis Colts.

"Sure," Earle answered her own question before tossing the football away. Then, a second clue potentially referencing Brady comes to set when an actual goat walks by. Brady is often referred to as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time).

Alix Earle Rumored Romance With Tom Brady

Earle and Brady had a rumored romance that began when they were spotted at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barth's. They were reportedly "laughing, and dancing closely together," according to People.

Romance rumors started to heat up again when they were at a private Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl 2026. A video posted by the gossip blog Deauxmoi of the two chatting closely and dancing went viral.

Brady has not acknowledged the rumors, but on the social media star's show, when asked about the romance between her and Brady, she coyly responded, “I’m having fun.”

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Relationship

Earle and Berrios dated for a little over two years before they broke up in December 2025. The social media star shared that the conflict in their busy schedules and navigating a long-distance relationship came into play.

She also shared on TikTok at the time that she wanted to focus on building her career.

The New York Giants wide receiver has not spoken out officially about the breakup, but Earle has been using her social media platforms and her new Netflix show, "Earle Meets World," to share her feelings about the split.

She told People that she went through "so many emotions" during filming, as they had just broken up. In the first episode, Earle and her friend Sally drive to Berrio's home to retrieve her belongings. She added that the show was "therapeutic" for her to air out her emotions around the breakup because she was able to voice how she really felt.

All episodes of "Earle Meets World" is now streaming on Netlfix.