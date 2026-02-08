Tom Brady, Alix Earle Reignite Dating Buzz After Super Bowl Party Sighting
Watching the New England Patriots competing in Super Bowl LX on February 8 will surely be a strange feeling for NFL legend Tom Brady.
Brady was still the Patriots' quarterback the last time they were in the Super Bowl, in 2018. And given the somewhat fractured state of his relationship with the franchise, it would be fascinating to know where his rooting interest truly lies for Sunday's big game.
There's also speculation about Brady's dating interests right now. This stems from videos of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP cozying up to model and influencer Alix Earle at a swanky New Year's Eve party surfacing at the end of 2025.
While the 23-year age difference between them (Brady is 48 and Earle is 25) raised some eyebrows, most couldn't fault Brady for showing interest in the host of the "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcast.
However, despite what this New Year's Eve connection might have suggested, there were no further moments between Earle and Brady in the aftermath of their first connection going viral.
But that has now changed.
Tom Brady Seen with Alix Earle at Super Bowl Party, Fueling Dating Rumors Once Again
A video of Brady and Earle dancing together at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco is making waves around the internet.
The two are cozying up to each other once again and enjoying a dance together.
Perhaps this means that the romance between Brady and Earle isn't over quite yet. While it's hard to imagine either side will say anything about this, perhaps more will stem from this after the Super Bowl.
