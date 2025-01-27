Andy Reid net worth: How much is the Kansas City Chiefs head coach worth?
Andy Reid is historically one of the most accomplished coaches in the NFL, and his financial success is equally impressive.
The California native has been grinding in the league since the early '90s and has led two franchises to the Super Bowl during that time. His on-field success has also built his wealth — earning him a spot among the highest-paid coaches of all time.
So, how much is Reid worth? Here is everything you need to know about the multi-time Super Bowl winner's earnings.
Andy Reid's net worth
As of 2025, Reid has an estimated net worth of $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. While some of his earnings come from national commercials for State Farm and Snickers among others, the majority stem from his work on the field in the NFL.
Reid began his stint in the league in 1992, when he was hired by Mike Holmgren to be an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 1996 and remained on as an assistant coach until 1998.
In 1999, Reid became the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the second-youngest head coach in the league at the time, behind Jon Gruden. Over 14 seasons, he led the team to a 130-93-1 record, which included six division titles, five Conference Championship appearances, one Conference Championship — and a Super Bowl appearance. His contract was not renewed after a disappointing 2012 season.
Reid landed the head coaching job with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, a position he still holds today. His initial contract with the franchise was for five years, but it has been extended multiple times. In 2024, Reid signed a new five-year contract worth $100 million with the Chiefs.
Alongside superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Reid led the Chiefs to seven consecutive AFC Championship games, four Super Bowl appearances, and three Super Bowl victories.
In 2025, he set the record for most playoff wins by a head coach, a milestone that secured the Chiefs' spot in Super Bowl LIX, marking the franchise's third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
