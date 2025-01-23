Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer after discovery
An 11-year-old from California had the find of a lifetime in a pack of Topps baseball cards, securing the highly-coveted Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card that could net him over a million dollars.
Skenes, 22, won the National League Rookie of the Year and is also Mr. Popular dating his LSU gymnastics girlfriend and influencer Livvy Dunne.
Dunne, who was at Skenes’ big debut that day back in May, originally made an offer in November to whomever found the card for a trade that included the following:
The Pirates themselves are willing to give up season tickets for 30 years, to host a softball game at PNC Park, two autographed jerseys and a meet and greet with Skenes. The kid who found it, though, is from Los Angeles, and likely wouldn’t be swayed by that offer.
But could Dunne entice him? She doubled up on her offer on Wednesday, saying “omg someone found it!… my offer still stands👀.”
The kids has options and LOTS of leverage.
The card is so sought after because it comes with a patch of Skenes’ jersey, including his signature, and is the only one that exists.
Skenes finished his rookie campaign with an 11-3 record with a 1.99 ERA and 167 strikeouts.
He’s been seen supporting Dunne at her LSU meets in the offseason, including capturing a sick camera angle of her double backflip move.
Even if the kid doesn’t take Dunne up on her offer, at least she has another elite baseball card Skenes gave her for her 22nd birthday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message