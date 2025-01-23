The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden with Chiefs theme

The wife of Patrick Mahomes already won AFC Championship week with the most adorable photo of new baby Golden Raye.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The AFC Championship Game isn’t until Sunday, but Brittany Mahomes already won the week with an adorable photo with new Baby Golden Raye.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed the couple’s third child on January 12 with the cutest social media post. Then just six days later the 29-year-old Brittany was at the divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans sharing a pregame kiss with her man while rocking a sick custom fit with her “girlies” in the Chiefs suite.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

After taking some time for an adorable playdate with their other two kids — Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2, — Brittany showed off the most special photo of baby Golden’s feet in a football-themed onesie. She said, “The cutest little feet 🥹.”

Britttany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ close-up photos six days after giving birth are hard to believe

That definitely is the cutest thing you’ll see all week. Golden is obviously ready to root for dad and the Chiefs.

Baby Golden is resting in her elite nursery with all kinds of golden touches Brittany and Patrick added throughout.

The Mahomes family will be cheering on Patrick as he and the Chiefs look to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and return to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

