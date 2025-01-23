Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden with Chiefs theme
The AFC Championship Game isn’t until Sunday, but Brittany Mahomes already won the week with an adorable photo with new Baby Golden Raye.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed the couple’s third child on January 12 with the cutest social media post. Then just six days later the 29-year-old Brittany was at the divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans sharing a pregame kiss with her man while rocking a sick custom fit with her “girlies” in the Chiefs suite.
After taking some time for an adorable playdate with their other two kids — Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2, — Brittany showed off the most special photo of baby Golden’s feet in a football-themed onesie. She said, “The cutest little feet 🥹.”
That definitely is the cutest thing you’ll see all week. Golden is obviously ready to root for dad and the Chiefs.
Baby Golden is resting in her elite nursery with all kinds of golden touches Brittany and Patrick added throughout.
The Mahomes family will be cheering on Patrick as he and the Chiefs look to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and return to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.
