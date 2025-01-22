Vanessa Bryant net worth: How much is the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant worth?
Vanessa Bryant remains closely connected to the game of basketball following the tragic death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, in 2020, when he passed away in a helicopter crash alongside their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
The Los Angeles native met the NBA legend in 1999 and married him in 2021. The couple welcomed four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.
Kobe's success in the NBA helped Vanessa reach millionaire status, but her hard work as a model, businesswoman, and philanthropist contributed to her growing wealth.
Here is everything to know about her net worth.
Vanessa Bryant's net worth
As of 2025, Vanessa's estimated net worth is $600 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. A significant amount of those millions comes from her inheritance following Kobe's passing, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was given a $600 million net worth by Forbes in 2020.
Vanessa also received a massive payout from a lawsuit surrounding the tragic crash. She sued Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy after photos of the crash and its victims were improperly shared. Initially, Vanessa initially received $16 million in damages, but the case settled out of court for closer to $28 million. The final amount included her initial compensation.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message, reveals nickname
Aside from the inheritance, Vanessa grew her earnings thanks to her hustle in the business world. She was the President and CEO of Granity Studios, a content company that released eight of Kobe's books and his podcast, "The Punies," a fictional narrative that aired in 2019.
In honor of their daughter Gianna, she launched the Mambacita clothing line in partnership with the brand Dannijo. All the profits from the line went to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit that Vanessa renamed after Kobe and Gianna after their death.
Vanessa is also a well-known philanthropist.
In 2007, she and Kobe founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, which later partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The power couple later became the founding donors for the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Another organization that Vanessa works with was Baby2Baby, a group that supports women and children poverty. In 2021, she received a philanthropy award from Baby2Baby.
In 2025, Vanessa donated 8,000 pieces of apparel to victims of the LA fires. Her continued work, both in the community and the sports world, has helped the Bryant legacy reach new levels of appreciation.
