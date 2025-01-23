6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama at NBA Paris game
Cameron Brink is one of the taller WNBA players at 6-foot-4. Seeing her stand next to San Antonio Spurs 7-fot-3 giant Victor Wembanyama shows just how imposing the 21-year-old French star is.
Brink, 23, would be playing for the Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled league if she wasn’t still recovering from her ACL injury she suffered with the Los Angeles Sparks in June. After stopping through Miami to be with her new teammates where she crushed a tiny miniskirt for a night out and wore some tiny basketball shorts to put in some work on the court, she headed to France.
Brink checked out her NBA brothers for the Paris Game with Wembanyama and Spurs taking on the Indiana Pacers. Brink sat courtside with her mom while rocking a full-length coat.
While there, she met up with Wembanyama for what made for an epic interaction between the two basketball stars where the height difference is shown.
Here’s the video of the interaction:
It must be a special return to Paris for Brink as well because the last time she was there back in September longtime boyfriend Ben Felter proposed.
Brink, a WNBA fit queen, is there for Paris Fashion Week and clearly enjoying herself while doing so.
