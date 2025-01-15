The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brianna LaPaglia is 'having a blast' in knockout chest-baring dress

The popular podcaster turned up the heat while enjoying a night on the beach.

Joseph Galizia

Brianna LaPaglia at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Brianna LaPaglia at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Brianna LaPaglia is on top of the world.

The social media personality and popular podcast host just landed the January cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition and celebrated on an influencer trip to Necker Island. 

LaPaglia, 25, shared some fun moments from the trip sponsored by Tarte Cosmetics via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, January 14. Several of the posts feature her in a sizzling purple dress, which she dubbed "the villain" look.

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia shares a photo on Instagram while on a Tarte Cosmetics trip. / Photo Credit: Brianna LaPaglia on Instagram

"I don't know about you guys, but I'm just a girl having a blast," LaPaglia said in another video. "Everybody hates on the girl having a blast, what can I say? I lost my voice because I'm having such a blast."

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia shares a video on Instagram while on a Tarte Cosmetics trip. / Photo Credit: Brianna LaPaglia on Instagram

LaPaglia — more commonly known as "Brianna Chickenfry — earned the nickname after a 2016 video in which she compared her leg to a Burger King chicken fry went viral. The buzz led LaPaglia to a job at Barstool Sports, where she hosted the BFFs podcast along with Barstool founder, Dave Portnoy.

The internet sensation, who has since amassed over 3 million followers between Instagram and TikTok, also shot to fame during her relationship with country singer Zach Bryan. The two had a tumultuous breakup at the end of 2024. 

However, LaPaglia is looking to the future. Her post about making the cover of SI Swimsuit has already been liked over 50K times, proving that she will be a talent to watch out for in 2025. 

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.