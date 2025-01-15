Brianna LaPaglia is 'having a blast' in knockout chest-baring dress
Brianna LaPaglia is on top of the world.
The social media personality and popular podcast host just landed the January cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition and celebrated on an influencer trip to Necker Island.
LaPaglia, 25, shared some fun moments from the trip sponsored by Tarte Cosmetics via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, January 14. Several of the posts feature her in a sizzling purple dress, which she dubbed "the villain" look.
"I don't know about you guys, but I'm just a girl having a blast," LaPaglia said in another video. "Everybody hates on the girl having a blast, what can I say? I lost my voice because I'm having such a blast."
LaPaglia — more commonly known as "Brianna Chickenfry — earned the nickname after a 2016 video in which she compared her leg to a Burger King chicken fry went viral. The buzz led LaPaglia to a job at Barstool Sports, where she hosted the BFFs podcast along with Barstool founder, Dave Portnoy.
The internet sensation, who has since amassed over 3 million followers between Instagram and TikTok, also shot to fame during her relationship with country singer Zach Bryan. The two had a tumultuous breakup at the end of 2024.
However, LaPaglia is looking to the future. Her post about making the cover of SI Swimsuit has already been liked over 50K times, proving that she will be a talent to watch out for in 2025.
