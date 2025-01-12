The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

The Los Angeles Sparks star hangs with her WNBA Unrivaled sisters and has some fun on the court in an epic moment caught on camera.

Matt Ryan

Cameron Brink speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number two overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Cameron Brink speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number two overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink may not be able to compete in the innaguaral season of the Unrivaled with her teammates, but she’s sure having fun with them.

The Los Angeles Sparks star is still recovering from the ACL injury and surgery that ended her rookie season early in June, but she traveled to Miami to be part of the Lunar Owls team where she showed off her full uniform.

Brink, 23, who just graduated from Stanford in a sizzling white minidress and heels and crushed her miniskirt and boots for a winning look on Wheel of Fortune beforehand, slayed another fit in a miniskirt for a night out with her Unrivaled teammates.

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink dances showing off six-pack with LA Sparks teammate

Brink had a little fun with WNBA legend and Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith at practice when she hit a logo half-court shot and then did a funky dance and jumped on her.

Brink may not be playing but she’s clearly loved by her WNBA sisters and enjoying herself.

RELATED: Cameron Brink wears glow-in-the-dark minidress stunner for birthday celebration

While she can’t play yet, Brink has been working hard in the gym to get back fully on the court. She clearly looks good in that video.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game. With shots like the half-court heave, she will likely be slaying those stats like her fits next season.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News