Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend
Cameron Brink may not be able to compete in the innaguaral season of the Unrivaled with her teammates, but she’s sure having fun with them.
The Los Angeles Sparks star is still recovering from the ACL injury and surgery that ended her rookie season early in June, but she traveled to Miami to be part of the Lunar Owls team where she showed off her full uniform.
Brink, 23, who just graduated from Stanford in a sizzling white minidress and heels and crushed her miniskirt and boots for a winning look on Wheel of Fortune beforehand, slayed another fit in a miniskirt for a night out with her Unrivaled teammates.
Brink had a little fun with WNBA legend and Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith at practice when she hit a logo half-court shot and then did a funky dance and jumped on her.
Brink may not be playing but she’s clearly loved by her WNBA sisters and enjoying herself.
While she can’t play yet, Brink has been working hard in the gym to get back fully on the court. She clearly looks good in that video.
Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game. With shots like the half-court heave, she will likely be slaying those stats like her fits next season.
