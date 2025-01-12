The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

Georgia transfer Carson Beck chose the Miami football program, but the Hurricanes reportedly did not shell out the cash some initially speculated.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck celebrates after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck celebrates after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Carson Beck made waves in the college football world this past week when announcing his move from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami football program.

Beck's move not only gives the Hurricanes an immediate replacement for Cam Ward, who is off to the 2025 NFL Draft where he will be one of the first players off of the board, but it also reunites the quarterback with girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, who danced with Beck to celebrate the news.

Because we are living in the NIL era, everyone wanted to know how much money Beck received from Miami to make the move.

There was immediate speculation that Beck received $4 million.

Now, NIL numbers are always inflated, but $4 million for Beck always seemed outrageous. Sure, markets shift, but would the program pay more than double what it paid for Ward to land a player like Beck? Of course not.

Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck takes the field to warm up before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas. / Joshua l. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But it was close.

Bruce Feldman and Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported the "true" monetary figure Beck will be receiving from Miami's NIL collective. Per the report, it is "a little over" $3 million.

That is still a hefty figure for a player who struggled during the year.

This season, Beck threw for 3,485 yards, a career-high 28 touchdowns, and a career-high 12 interceptions (double his interception total from 2023).

Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

From mid-October through mid-November, Beck threw for just five touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

Whether the move works out for both sides remains to be seen, but it's certainly a costly one. Miami is making an investment at quarterback for the second straight season, and they're hoping this one comes with a championship pay-off.

