Hailee Steinfeld was in attendance to cheer on fiancé Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills as they took on the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Steinfeld was hidden away from the cameras as she tends to be, sitting with fellow Bills WAGs for the big game.

In a video that emerged on social media, Steinfeld was spotted in a Bills hat and custom Josh Allen jacket that was red with his No. 17 for the team's beatdown of Denver.

The video was shared by Haillee Watson and showed Steinfeld next to Tayler Bernard, the wife of Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, and Paige Buechele, the wife of backup quarterback Shane Buechele.

What a crew. And what a game for the Bills.

Allen finished the blowout win with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding 46 yards on the ground.

Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.

They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.

