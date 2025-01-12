Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs for NFL Playoffs
Hailee Steinfeld was in attendance to cheer on fiancé Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills as they took on the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Steinfeld was hidden away from the cameras as she tends to be, sitting with fellow Bills WAGs for the big game.
In a video that emerged on social media, Steinfeld was spotted in a Bills hat and custom Josh Allen jacket that was red with his No. 17 for the team's beatdown of Denver.
MORE: Hailee Steinfeld hailed Bills’ ‘new queen’ in hilarious Josh Allen Buffalo billboard
The video was shared by Haillee Watson and showed Steinfeld next to Tayler Bernard, the wife of Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, and Paige Buechele, the wife of backup quarterback Shane Buechele.
What a crew. And what a game for the Bills.
Allen finished the blowout win with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding 46 yards on the ground.
MORE: Hailee Steinfeld makes backup Bills QB's wife cry with perfect gift
Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.
They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."
Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’