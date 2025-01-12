Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
Livvy Dunne is certainly living up to the hype with her gymnastics performances this season — and her leotard selfies, of course.
The viral LSU gymnast started the season off for the defending national champions by crushing a score on the beam in front of boyfriend Paul Skenes, and then an even better floor performance in front of her LSU cowgirl fit-wearing sister, Julz Dunne.
For Saturday’s big Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, against top teams Dunne didn’t disappoint again with her double flip maneuver for a near perfect score on the floor while she and her Lady Tigers teammates slayed their “Dior on TV” leotards.
Speaking of the leotard, Dunne just dropped a stunning selfie of the sizzling purple and black look that made for must-see TV, or even a Fourth of July.
That’s definitely a winning look from Dunne in a night she once again took center stage. The Lady Tigers finished second to No. 1 Oklahoma 197.650-197.950, but edged out No. 4 Utah, and No. 6 Cal.
Dunne is the master of the leotard selfie like her shiny purple leotard she dropped, and her “white dazzler” hype look.
Livvy and LSU are back Friday, January 17 vs. the Florida Gators in a huge SEC showdown where no doubt Dunne will slay another leotard look and most likely drop a sizzling selfie.
