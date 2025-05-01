Rudy Gobert masterclass leads Timberwolves to 4-1 series win over Lakers
Rudy Gobert came through for the Minnesota Timberwolves when they needed it most.
The Timberwolves couldn't buy a shot from 3-point range, starters were in foul trouble early and the Los Angeles Lakers were playing with desperation facing elimination in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. But a dominant effort from Gobert helped the Wolves get off to a hot start, withstand the Lakers' push and pull away for a 103-96 victory in Game 5, clinching a 4-1 series victory and advancing the Timberwolves to the Western Conference semifinals.
Gobert, who had scored 12 points in the first four games combined, had nine by the end of the first quarter and finished with a game-high 27. He was all over the glass on both ends, grabbing 24 rebounds, and the Lakers simply had no answer for his size. Gobert's teammates found him for wide-open dunks and layups all night, and Gobert routinely converted.
Defensively, Gobert was his usual defensive presence as he had a pair of blocks, including a critical stuff of Jarred Vanderbilt in the fourth quarter. Of course, even as dominant as Gobert was, the Lakers weren't going down quietly. They led 88-87 late in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota went on a 6-0 run that included a pair of free throws from Jaden McDaniels, a putback dunk from Gobert and a floater from Julius Randle. The Lakers never led again.
The Timberwolves will now advance to the West semifinals, where they'll face the winner of the Houston-Golden State series.