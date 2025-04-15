Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon leaves Instagram suddenly amid drama
Anthony Edwards was trying to keep his name in the headlines for only the highly anticipated NBA Western Conference playoffs opening round against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Unfortunately, that will not be the case.
RELATED: Edwards’ girlfriend Shannon flexes tropical vacation amid Ayesha Howard drama
Edwards' girlfriend Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, has suddenly disappeared off of Instagram under the handle coutureinc2 after showing off an amazing tropical Caribbean vacation in Turks and Caicos with their one-year-old daughter Aislynn earlier in the month.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon shows off baby daughter in tropical paradise
She had adorably captioned one of the two them in the crystal clear Caribbean water, "Island gals."
Jackson also included photos of a childless boat day with a friend to make it clear, she was having fun despite the drama back home.
Meanwhile, Ayesha Howard, who has been very public with her pursuit of child support, is extremely active on social media, flexing her lifestyle as a single mother.
The Minnesota Timberwolves electric franchise player and up-and-coming face of the NBA has kept up his Instagram profile with his 4.6 million followers, along with all of his posts alongside baby Aislynn and Shannon.
Jackson also has an older son Krue, who she had with rapper Chief Keef.
No matter what happens with Edwards and Jackson, it's obvious from his social media posts that the NBA superstar loves spending time with his baby girl. In the end, let's hope mom and dad can do what's best for her.
In the meantime, Edwards will have to face LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the court in the must-see series starting Saturday night - a different kind of drama.