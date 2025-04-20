Anthony Edwards' Spider-Man trolling Luka Doncic gives NBA playoffs heat finally
Put it in the Louvre.
That could be what Minnesota Timberwolves fans will be saying if Anthony Edwards is able to carry his team to an NBA playoffs Western Conference opening round series win against the Los Angeles Lakers, with Ant's Spider-Man celebration going viral after he pointed it directly at Luka Doncic after a made 3-pointer.
Doncic, LeBron James, and the Lakers tried to rally late, but they were never fully in Game 1 as the Wolves went onto win 117-95.
Edwards was close to a triple-double with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists after scarily going to the locker room in the third quarter, but it was his playmaking ability to open up the game for Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid especially that made it a superb performance by the 23 year old in the victory on the road.
But what will be remembered is the Spider-Man trolling directed at Doncic, which Lakers fans were fuming mad over based on the comments across social media.
No matter what happens in this series, it's personality like this from Edwards that the NBA is so desperately lacking, especially from the newer generation of stars not named LeBron or Stephen Curry.
Doncic is a notorious trash talker in his own right, and the former Dallas Mavericks five-time All-NBA First Teamer will almost certainly come back with a monster Game 2. Some folks are saying Luka, 26, responded with a "death stare."
What matters most for the NBA, which let's be honest, has only remained a popular sport on social media lately, needs this kind of juice to get casual fans watching the actual beachfront property of live games, especially as the league starts their new 11-year, $76 billion deal next season across ABC/ESPN, NBC Sports/Peacock, and Amazon.
Ant is one of the American stars those networks desperately need to become a transcendent name beyond the court, not the brilliant but boring to watch (to casual fans) stars like three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
NBA pundits love to tell casual fans how amazing the Joker is, and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the other frontrunner for MVP this season, but it doesn't get those folks to tune in.
Now Ant pulling Spider-Man gestures towards Luka and LeBron - that might turn into can't miss TV.
So we say, more please.
