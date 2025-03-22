Amir 'Aura' Khan Expected to Follow Will Wade to NC State in Graduate Assistant Role
Saturday saw McNeese State's season come to an end, as the No. 12 seed Cowboys were shown the door by No. 4 seed Purdue in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament.
However, the story of Amir "Aura" Khan—the McNeese State team manager who has captured America's imagination—is just beginning.
Khan is expected to take a graduate-assistant position in coach Will Wade's new NC State regime, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. Per Norlander, Khan FaceTimed with ex-Wolfpack forward D.J. Burns—the de facto cult hero of last year's tournament—on Friday.
The Cowboys opened the tournament with a 69–67 win over No. 5 seed Clemson on Thursday. By that time, Khan had already won a degree of viral fame for rapping in a video from late February.
"I haven't fully thought about it, processed it," Kahn told Norlander. "I think over the next few days, I'm definitely going to think about my future, but I definitely want to be a grad assistant for a college basketball team when I graduate."
Wrapping up his 2025 adventure, Khan sat next to filmmaker Spike Lee while donning a custom Under Armour jumpsuit during McNeese State's 76–62 loss to the Boilermakers.