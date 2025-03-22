Under Armour Reps Flew to Amir Khan to Give Him Latest NIL Garb: A Jumpsuit
Amir 'Aura' Khan, the McNeese State basketball team's manager, has been having the ride of his life alongside his team that has advanced to the second round of this year's NCAA tournament. Khan gained incredible popularity when a video of him leading the basketball team out in a walkout--where he was carrying a boombox and rapping along to the music with the players--went viral.
Since, the Cowboys have qualified for the tournament and given his popularity an even larger platform. Clearly, his fellow teammates love him, too—happy to surrender the spotlight to "Aura" whenever they can. It was Khan who took a postgame locker room interview with Fox Sports, during which players chimed in to express their support for Khan. The team's cheerleaders got in on the action, too, wearing socks with Khan's face on them.
Ahead of McNeese's second round game on Saturday afternoon against Purdue, Khan appears to have landed another big NIL deal with Under Armour, who—according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports—flew to Providence in part to get Khan a customized jumpsuit. Take a look:
It's all yellow, one of the Cowboys' colors, and appears to have come complete with shoes as well. On the back, of course, it says "Aura." He told Madeline Hill of the Impersonal Foul newsletter that UA was his "dream" NIL deal.
Norlander and others report his profile of NIL deals now total beyond six figures. He was the first student manager to secure an NIL deal, and he now has several.
One thing is for sure: As far as McNeese goes, Khan will lead the way.