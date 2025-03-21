McNeese State manager Amir Khan has amazing bio matching his viral antics
The legend of Amir “Aura” Khan continued to grow on Thursday as the No. 12 seed McNeese State Cowboys upset the No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers in a game where the viral student manager again stole some of the spotlight. His McNeese State bio explains his personality and antics perfectly.
Khan initially came to national attention when a video of him surfaced with a giant boom box and rapping along to to Lud Foe's "In and Out" song. The video on X currently 3.4M views.
In Thursday’s upset, Khan broke out the custom Cowboys boombox again while vibing toNBA YoungBoy's "No Switch." The team’s cheerleaders also wore socks with his face on them for the tournament game, and his iced-out fit grabbed headlines as well.
His McNeese State bio is hilarious, and certainly explains who he is with one quote: “If they kept manager stats for rebounding and wiping up wet spots, I’d put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers.”
Khan has become so popular he became the first student manager to ink an NIL deal, and now has several deals like Buffalo Wild Wings, Tick Pick and Insomnia Cookies.
With McNeese State playing again on Saturday, there’s sure to be more Khan viral moments on the way.