The Athlete Lifestyle logo

McNeese State manager Amir Khan has amazing bio matching his viral antics

The viral Cowboys student manager with NIL deals shows off his personality in his McNeese State bio.

Matt Ryan

Amir Khan, McNeese State men's basketball manager
Amir Khan, McNeese State men's basketball manager / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The legend of Amir “Aura” Khan continued to grow on Thursday as the No. 12 seed McNeese State Cowboys upset the No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers in a game where the viral student manager again stole some of the spotlight. His McNeese State bio explains his personality and antics perfectly.

Khan initially came to national attention when a video of him surfaced with a giant boom box and rapping along to to Lud Foe's "In and Out" song. The video on X currently 3.4M views.

RELATED: UConn star Paige Bueckers dons a professional sweater fit ahead of March Madness

In Thursday’s upset, Khan broke out the custom Cowboys boombox again while vibing toNBA YoungBoy's "No Switch." The team’s cheerleaders also wore socks with his face on them for the tournament game, and his iced-out fit grabbed headlines as well.

His McNeese State bio is hilarious, and certainly explains who he is with one quote: “If they kept manager stats for rebounding and wiping up wet spots, I’d put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers.”

Khan has become so popular he became the first student manager to ink an NIL deal, and now has several deals like Buffalo Wild Wings, Tick Pick and Insomnia Cookies.

With McNeese State playing again on Saturday, there’s sure to be more Khan viral moments on the way.

McNeese Stat
A member of the McNeese State men's basketball team wears a t-shirt with the likeness of team manager Amir Khan, whose viral video in late February propelled him into superstardom. / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News