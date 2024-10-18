Get the Cavinder look: Haley and Hanna share their meal plan secrets
To play D1 basketball, you have to be in fantastic shape. To play D1 basketball and be as popular as Haley and Hanna Cavinder, you have to have a fantastic social media presence, too. The University of Miami basketball stars combined social media and fitness by sharing a peek inside their average meal plan.
Among the recommended menu items were an amino acid drink (for pre-practice), rice cakes, and a black bean bowl from a local meal prep service. “@chefnicolemiami shredded beef bean n rice bowl (as athletes on the go, this is hands down the best meal prep service we’ve ever tried— healthy, convenient, perfectly portioned to help hit our macro goals, no cleanup & delisshhhh… a must if you are located in the Miami area!!)”
The twins also took the opportunity to promote several of their own products, including workout app TwoGether and their personalized macros diet planning service. They reminded followers of the importance of having the right fuel for your body, sharing, “When you take time to learn about how to properly fuel your body, you realize you don’t have to be fancy to hit your macros/goals.”
