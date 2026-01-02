The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL star has $1.75M in incentives at stake heading into last game

A lot more is up for grabs in Week 18 for the final regular-season weekend than just playoff seeding.
Matt Ryan|
Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on an official Wilson football during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.
Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on an official Wilson football during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lots is at stake the final week of the NFL season and not just playoff seeding: Huge player contract bonuses are up for grabs in Week 18. One receiver in particular can earn a massive payday on Sunday.

Players have incentives for certain milestones in their contracts, with some triggering huge payouts.

On Saturday, two players can earn over a million dollars with Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle needing a touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for $1.25 million, and Sam Darnold needing 150 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC West title showdown for the Seattle Seahawks vs. the San Francisco 49ers to trigger a cool $1M.

Sam Darnol
Sam Darnold has a chance at more than the NFC West crown on Saturday. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Sunday, while someone like Aaron Rodgers can make $500k with a win over the Baltimore Ravens that gets the Pittsburgh Steelers into the playoffs, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen can potentially make $1.75 million but will have to do so with backup QB Trey Lance throwing to him with the team resting starter Justin Herbert for the finale at the Denver Broncos.

Keenan Allen and Justin Herbe
Allen will have to try and reach his bonuses without QB Justin Herbert. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Allen’s big incentives:

Keenan needs six receptions for $750k, just nine yards for $250k, and two touchdowns for $250k. Throw in a couple of longshots of 109 yards for $250k and four TDs for the same. All in total, Allen can make $1.75 million in bonuses in one game.

It’s unknown how much he or the starters will play, though, with the Chargers’ playoff positioning already set for a Wild Card road game.

Allen is on a one-year $3.02 million contract with the Chargers, so he can make nearly 60 percent more in extra pay.

He no doubt will try and make it happen, and likely early on.

The 33-year-old Allen has 74 catches for 741 yards and four touchdowns.

Keenan Alle
Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

