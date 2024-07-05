Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake opening luxury bar at golf mecca
Longtime friends and business partners Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are teaming up across the pond: not for a best-ball tournament but rather for what they hope becomes the best sports bar in Scotland.
The new high-end joint in St. Andrews, considered "the home of golf," will be a rebuild of the town's old cinema and be called T-Squared Social.
The two global superstars, shareholders in the real estate development company NEXUS Luxury Collection, have received the green light to transform the theater into a luxurious establishment. According to the BBC, "T-Squared Social will turn the New Picture House Cinema into a luxury bar with sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts while retaining two cinema screens."
The cinema first opened in 1930 and seats 700 people. Key features in the building, including the ceiling, walls and stage, will remain intact while the project is expected to create 40-45 new jobs.
The duo already operate a New York sports bar called T-Squared Social in midtown Manhattan.
Woods previously said he and Timberlake came up with the idea while playing a round of golf together in the Bahamas.
And now the Fife Council has granted them planning permission for the project.
After approving the plans, the council wrote: "The proposal is considered acceptable in terms of design, detailing and choice of materials; and would protect and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area. As such, the proposal is considered to be in compliance with the relevant policies of the development plan and relevant guidelines."
But the approval was never a gimmee.
In fact, last year a petition opposing the development was started and more than 12,000 people signed it, fearing that their redevelopment would "strip away a vital part of our town's identity and history," according to Britain's Daily Mirror, which added the protestors described the cinema as the "heart and soul of St Andrews" and said the redevelopment was "deeply alarming". The backlash ultimately led to plans for the redevelopment being changed, with the petition's organizers announcing earlier this year that they had met with those behind T-Squared Social, the tabloid newspaper reported.
That alleviated their concerns. "We believe that their business plans align with our desire to make the cinema a thriving establishment and a pillar of the St Andrews community. After an incredible 12,000 signatures and a successful campaign, they've listened to all our concerns, so we have arrived at a position where we are comfortable to work closely together with them for the good of the cinema."
As per Golf Digest, "the new sports bar will be located about a half mile from the Old Course, where Woods won the 2000 and 2005 Open Championships. Timberlake also has a connection to the historic track having played there on multiple occasions, including in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
