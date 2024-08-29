LOOK: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas pose for epic photo
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, and there was a lot of greatness in the building.
Clark, who is the most prolific scorer we have ever seen, broke the WNBA rookie record for three-pointers in a season.
Witnessing Clark's historic moment was the GOAT of gymnastics, Simone Biles, and Olympic track star Gabby Thomas, who are both fresh off of cleaning house at the Paris Olympics.
Biles won three gold medals and a silver in Paris, while Thomas won three gold medals of her own.
After the game, Biles and Thomas linked with Clark in the back of Gainbridge Fieldhouse for an epic photo that was oozing in aura.
It is rare to get that much greatness in one photo, but the internet was living for it.
Clark finished Wednesday night's game with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists as her incredible run since returning from the WNBA Olympic break continues.
The Fever return to action on Friday, August 30, on the road in a highly-anticipated game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
