Kobe Bryant's 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch (VIDEO)
Most seven year olds would be terrified to throw a first pitch in front of a big crowd at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Heck, most adults would be too.
So maybe Bianka Bella Bryant, daughter of Vanessa Bryant and her late husband Kobe Bryant, was nervous for such a big honor, but she never let it show outwardly. With the confidence that was reminiscent of her father, she made a perfect throw to Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts, who then gave Bianka a fist bump before mom gave her a heartwarming hug. (Scroll to the second image to see the first pitch video.)
Then little sister Capri Kobe Bryant, 5, announced “It’s time for Dodger baseball,” before giving Vanessa an enthusiastic high five. It was a great day for the Bryants, as fans were excited for Kobe Bryant Jersey Day, and the Los Angeles Dodgers donated $100,000 to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant wears sick custom Kobe Bryant Lakers pants (VIDEO)
It was an eventful and emotional weekend for the Bryants, with oldest sister Natalia Diamante Byrant, 21, as they celebrated the Los Angeles Lakers legend, the late Kobe Bryant’s birthday, where Vanessa posted a sweet message and throwback photo, on Aug. 23 before supporting the second annual Mamba League Invitational.
While Natalia is becoming a big-time fashion model while finishing school at USC, it will be exciting to see how Bianka and Capri grow up before our eyes. With the confidence shown with the first pitch, maybe Bianka will follow in her father’s footsteps.
