Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull giggle over NSFW innuendo at press conference

Deep down, we are all still children, and there are some things that will make us laugh regardless of how old we get or what setting we are in. Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, and Kelsey Mitchell reminded us of that on Wednesday night.
The Indiana Fever came away with a hardfought 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun to snap an 11-game losing streak to the franchise.
After the game, Clark, Hull, and Mitchell met with the media for the post-game press conference when hilarity ensued.
Hull was asked a question about her defensive prowess when she explained always wanting to be in the right position, especially knowing she was undersized in her one-on-one matchup.
That's when Hull said she just wanted to "get my hands on as many balls as I could," Caitlin Clark hit the room with a *pause* and everyone started to giggle.
Sometimes you just have to let the laughter out.
NSFW innuendos are timeless, and they're going to get that reaction nine times out of ten. The one time that you don't get a laugh, you need to re-evaluate your company.
Mitchell led the Fever in scoring in their big win with 23 points, while Clark recorded 19 points of her own to go with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
Clark also set the WNBA rookie record for most three-pointers in a season.
Hull, meanwhile, got the start on Wednesday night and made the most of her opportunity, adding 17 points and 8 rebounds, while going 3/4 from beyond the arc.
The Fever return to action on Friday, August 30, on the road in a highly-anticipated game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
