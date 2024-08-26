The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's darling 'first day of school' photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal

The social media superstar posted a charming photo of her final year as a Tiger with her dog Roux, but she makes it clear she has one objective.

Alex Gonzalez

NCAA, College League, USA Gymnastics 2024: NCAA Women s Gymnastics Championships Semifinal 1 APR 18 April 18, 2024: Gymnast Olivia Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women s Gymnastics Championships Semifinal 1 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. / Melissa J. Perenson/Cal Media

Class is back in session.

Though superstar gymnast Livvy Dunne graduated from LSU back in May, her time as a Tiger isn’t over yet. Dunne shared a new Instagram Story this morning, celebrating her return to the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team for her fifth and final season.

In her Story, Dunne is dressed in LSU gear — a purple t-shirt with yellow lettering, short shorts, and sneakers. She is joined in the LSU gym with her dog — a golden retriever named Roux — as she celebrates her “last first day EVER!” Dunne is seen holding a sign, which reads that she is starting “Grade 17.” She also shares that when she “grows up,” she wants to be a “2x NATTY CHAMP.”

Apr 20, 2024: LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne kisses the championship trophy. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU women's gymnastics team were crowned NCAA champions back in April, which marked LSU gymnastics' first-ever national championship win. The team finished with a score of 49.7625, marking an NCAA championship record in the event.

Dunne herself didn’t take part in the national championship. However, she competed in many of the meets that led her team to the championship. 

She participated in nine meets last season, ​​and earned a career-high 9.900 score in the floor exercise during the second round of the NCAA tournament regionals.

In July, Dunne announced she would return to LSU gymnastics for a fitfth season, noting the accomplishments of her teammates and thanking the coaches for their guidance and support.

“There's something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best,” Dunne said in a video shared to her social media channels. “And there's something about being part of a team that made school history.”

Apr 20, 2024: LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne warms up on floor before the start of the 2024 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

And with the cutest companion by her side, it looks like Dunne has a recipe for success.

