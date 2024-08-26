Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Livvy Dunne is in her relaxation era.
The 22-year-old gymnast — who is headed into her fifth year at LSU — took a break from training to share a glimpse into her private, peaceful sanctuary: her bedroom.
“Hii,” she captioned a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, adding a white-gray heart that perfectly encapsulated the entire aesthetic of her room.
Posing in front of the mirror, Dunne — whose trademark blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders — rocked a fitted white tee with matching white gym shorts that served as a stark contrast against her tan. She appeared fresh-faced in the shot, with her Barbie pink nails the only pop of color in the whole room.
In fact, Dunne’s fit vibed perfectly with her light gray walls and her bed, which was piled high with a soft white blanket and a white comforter.
To add to the sweetness and serenity of her home, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of her golden retriever, Roux, walking past Dunne’s open bedroom door.
