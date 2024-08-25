Washington Commanders stadium beer prices will make you say 'I'll just have a water'
The start of the 2024 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. Fans will be spending their hard-earned dollars with the hope of watching their team march towards the Super Bowl throughout the year.
Of course, there are only a handful of teams who have realistic chances to win it all, and one of those teams is not the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders faithful are a dedicated bunch, however, so they will fill the stands at FedEx Field for every game and hope for the best.
But, if they're hoping for an ice cold adult beverage along the way, they better bring a fat wallet.
Beer prices for the Washington Commanders home games have been going viral on social media for the astronomical figures. We're talking close to $20 a beer.
With prices like these, it's a tough choice.
Even if you want to go on the low end, it's hard to stomach $6 for a bottle of water of $8 for a Gatorade. But, that's the price you pay to drink in that dumperfire of a stadium.
It's a surprise more people don't pass out from dehydration on game day.
The Commanders kick off their 2024 campaign on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 8.
So there's a little extra time to save up for a game day beer during the home opener against division rival New York Giants a week later.
