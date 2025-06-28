Bonkers new Cristiano Ronaldo deal vs. Stephen Curry’s NBA contract is laughable
Cristiano Ronaldo signed maybe the most insane deal in sports history. When compared to NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors contract it’s laughable.
Curry makes around $55.76 million per year in salary. He was on a 4-year, $215 million deal, but signed a 1-year extension worth $62.6 million as the highest-paid NBA player. He also makes about $100 million in endorsements per year as well.
RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo WAG Georgina Rodriguez flaunts private jet lifestyle
The 40-year-old Ronaldo is now making $244 million for just one year with soccer club Al-Nassr. That doesn’t include all his endorsements and some unreal clauses that are written into the contract: He now owns 15 percent of the club, he’ll get $110k per goal, he has a $5.4 million private jet perk, and he has 16 full-time staff on payroll: 3 drivers, 4 housekeepers, 2 private chefs, 3 gardeners, and 4 security personnel.
It’s not just a soccer contract, it’s a lifestyle contract.
RELATED: Steph Curry and Ayesha’s incredible $50 million Malibu mansion only has 4 bedrooms
For perspective, Lionel Messi’s contract with Inter Miami is worth $150 million over 2 and a half years.
Yea, Saudi Arabia money is no joke. Ronaldo is by far the king of sports monetarily while Steph and the rest of athletes around the world will just have to look up at him.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate