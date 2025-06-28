The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bonkers new Cristiano Ronaldo deal vs. Stephen Curry’s NBA contract is laughable

Ronaldo not only makes more in one year than all of the Golden State Warriors superstar’s entire contract, he has some unreal clauses and perks built into it.

Matt Ryan

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being substituted in a Saudi Pro League soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City.
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being substituted in a Saudi Pro League soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City. / Reuters via Imagn Images

Cristiano Ronaldo signed maybe the most insane deal in sports history. When compared to NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors contract it’s laughable.

Curry makes around $55.76 million per year in salary. He was on a 4-year, $215 million deal, but signed a 1-year extension worth $62.6 million as the highest-paid NBA player. He also makes about $100 million in endorsements per year as well.

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo WAG Georgina Rodriguez flaunts private jet lifestyle

The 40-year-old Ronaldo is now making $244 million for just one year with soccer club Al-Nassr. That doesn’t include all his endorsements and some unreal clauses that are written into the contract: He now owns 15 percent of the club, he’ll get $110k per goal, he has a $5.4 million private jet perk, and he has 16 full-time staff on payroll: 3 drivers, 4 housekeepers, 2 private chefs, 3 gardeners, and 4 security personnel.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. / FabioxFerrari/LaPresse

It’s not just a soccer contract, it’s a lifestyle contract.

RELATED: Steph Curry and Ayesha’s incredible $50 million Malibu mansion only has 4 bedrooms

For perspective, Lionel Messi’s contract with Inter Miami is worth $150 million over 2 and a half years.

Yea, Saudi Arabia money is no joke. Ronaldo is by far the king of sports monetarily while Steph and the rest of athletes around the world will just have to look up at him.

Stephen Curr
Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Business