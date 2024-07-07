Cameron Brink shows ACL rehab progress in stunning pre-game fit
Cameron Brink's promising rookie season was cut short after the Los Angeles Sparks star suffered a torn ACL in mid-June, leaving WNBA fans stunned.
It was a heart-breaking injury amplified by the fact that the injury also forced Brink out of her 3x3 roster spot on the United States Olympic Team. She was replaced by Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby.
Just over a week ago, Brink underwent surgery to repair her torn ACL, and she again left fans stunned.
A few days after surgery, Brink surprised her team at practice. On Friday night, Brink pulled up to the Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces game at Crypto.com Arena looking as healthy as ever.
Brink strutted into the arena in a stunning outfit, with no knee brace to be seen.
Does that look like someone who recently underwent knee surgery to you? No knee brace, no crutches. No noticeable limp.
Did we mention she was wearing boots with heels?
Brink's pre-game fit and her ability to make the walk, even if for a short distance, is a promising sign that her recovery is coming along well. Usually, it takes around a month for athletes to walk around without assistance and an additional few months to gain full mobility and get back to more vigorous activities.
The No. 2 overall pick's rookie campaign is over and she will not return this season, but it's still promising to see early progress.
— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
More: Unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio stealthy attends Michael Rubin White Party
More: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 most baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)
Watch: Tom Brady, Travis Scott appease nerd-king Michael Rubin with beach football (VIDEO)
More: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany flaunt their style at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)
More: Most heartwarming LeBron, Bronny father-son moments (PHOTOS)