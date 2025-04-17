NBA WAG Jordyn Woods shares dramatic new bangs look before Knicks playoffs begin
There is no time better in the Big Apple than when the Knicks make a deep run in the NBA playoffs.
New York City comes alive.
So hopefully the New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns, who had an outstanding regular season fitting in with his new team averaging over 24 points, almost 13 rebounds, and a little over three assists, can continue his great play, because the playoffs are when stars are made in NYC.
Already shining bright is KAT's longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods, who has been slaying looks throughout the season, exponentially building out her brand and profile ever since her boyfriend got traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves last offseason.
Well, maybe inspired by the added spotlight, the style influencer unveiled a dramatic new look - bangs!
"How are we feeling about the bangs!," Woods, 27, wrote on her Instagram stories, sharing the bold new hairstyle. If the fashion maven wants The Athlete Lifestyle ON SI's opinion, we think they look fabulous!
Woods dropped the new look for her friend, artist Rashid Johnson's "incredible new show" at the Guggenheim Museum, later posing with him and the 7-foot Towns in another IG post.
She also showed off more selfies with the bangs to accompany the all-white fit.
Woods has been a Knicks courtside staple at Madison Square Garden with flawless fits, and the aspiring designer will certainly be a must-see with what she decides to wear.
Will the bangs join her in the Knicks opening round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Detroit Pistons? We shall see.