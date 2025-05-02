Livvy Dunne shares all-pink Kentucky Derby fit with wild hat for Oaks Day
After helping the LSU gymnastics team win their first ever NCAA national championship title last year, viral star Livvy Dunne's fifth and final season with the Lady Tigers didn't go as expected.
Not only did an avulsion fracture in her patella keep Dunne off the mat during the second half of the season, LSU also failed to move past the semifinals during the 2025 NCAA Championships.
Despite the heartbreaking conclusion, Dunne looks back on her time at LSU as some of the best years of her life. The 22-year-old officially announced her retirement from gymnastics with a moving video that encapsulated her decades-long career.
Following her retirement, Dunne is supporting her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes at his games across the country. The social media influencer is also receiving a special honor ahead of the 2025 Kentucky Derby on May 2.
Before giving the "Riders Up!" command for the 2025 Kentucky Oaks, the premier race for three-year-old fillies, Dunne showed off her all-pink outfit for the Oaks, a special occasion where everyone wears the same color to raise money for breast cancer research.
The Kentucky Oaks serves as the opening act for the 151st Run for the Roses on May 3. Previous celebrities to give the "Riders Up!" command including Martha Stewart, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Jeff Bridges, and retired boxer Laila Ali.
Dunne also showed off her outfit and TikTok and captioned the video, "your girls first derby:)."
