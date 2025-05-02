Livvy Dunne, sister Julz have competing pink dress fits at Kentucky Oaks
Livvy Dunne and her sister Julz Dunne are both turning heads at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday for the Kentucky Oaks. The Dunne sisters had a race-day pink dress fit-off going on the day before the Derby.
It’s not the first time the Dunne sisters have competed for best fit either with Julz epically stealing Livvy’s viral thunder on her 24th birthday, and her gold LSU cowgirl fit at Livvy’s meet earlier in the season that won the day, along with Julz’s epic celebration photo upstaging her younger sister.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU gymnastics girls night out
Livvy, 22, first showed off her pink minidress in a wild hat that is sure to go viral. Julz, not to be outdone, followed it up with her own pink stunner.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has LSU teammate Easter date without boyfriend Paul Skenes
The pink theme for the Oaks has become a tradition over the last 15 years to bring awareness for women’s breast cancer and to honor its survivors and those battling it. Both Dunne sisters wore it quite well.
Livvy is returning from watching boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates where she had a much more casual look going. She definitely did a full 180 in Kentucky.
What will the Dunne sisters wear for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby to top these dresses? Stay tuned.
