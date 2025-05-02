The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, sister Julz have competing pink dress fits at Kentucky Oaks

The Dunne sisters both rock the traditional pink for Friday’s Oaks races at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and her sister Julz Dunne are both turning heads at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday for the Kentucky Oaks. The Dunne sisters had a race-day pink dress fit-off going on the day before the Derby.

It’s not the first time the Dunne sisters have competed for best fit either with Julz epically stealing Livvy’s viral thunder on her 24th birthday, and her gold LSU cowgirl fit at Livvy’s meet earlier in the season that won the day, along with Julz’s epic celebration photo upstaging her younger sister.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU gymnastics girls night out

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Livvy, 22, first showed off her pink minidress in a wild hat that is sure to go viral. Julz, not to be outdone, followed it up with her own pink stunner.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne has LSU teammate Easter date without boyfriend Paul Skenes

The pink theme for the Oaks has become a tradition over the last 15 years to bring awareness for women’s breast cancer and to honor its survivors and those battling it. Both Dunne sisters wore it quite well.

Livvy is returning from watching boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates where she had a much more casual look going. She definitely did a full 180 in Kentucky.

What will the Dunne sisters wear for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby to top these dresses? Stay tuned.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby

Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic

Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft

Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion