49ers star George Kittle has insane polar bear hoodie coat with claws, too
George Kittle is already an imposing figure at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, but put him in a full polar bear jacket with a frightening head on it and he looks like a mythical god-like figure standing next to his wife Claire Kittle.
George was a bright spot for the team last season that failed to make the playoffs, hauling in 78 passes for 1106 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s motor is always running on and off the field with a big personality as seen in a Mexico trip with his teammates where he posed with quarterback Brock Purdy and others with a tequila bottle on a boat.
The tight end, who was drafted out of the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2016, took a trip to the mountains for some snow fun with Claire where she crushed a cheetah-print fit, and he stole the show with his Wildcoat brand polar bear coat and pose.
The thing even came equipped with claws on it.
The couple was seen at a giant party with people dressed up in all kinds of costumes.
George, 31, and Claire, 30, meet while at Iowa where he played football and she played basketball. She certainly doesn’t look short standing next to him, but he certainly looks god-like standing next to as polar bear man. Hopefully, he didn’t scare away some kisses from Claire.